Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Buys 90,617 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,607 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 90,617 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.2% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's holdings in Netflix were worth $71,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 927.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $16,574,986,000 after acquiring an additional 159,578,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 859.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Netflix by 903.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,002,414,000 after acquiring an additional 76,840,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $73.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $310.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.86 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Citic Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, President Capital raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. This represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,721.80. This trade represents a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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