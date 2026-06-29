Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,012 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.1% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's holdings in Tesla were worth $66,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $379.71 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.77 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 348.36, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. BTIG Research downgraded Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $403.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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