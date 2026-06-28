Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 309,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,174,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.39 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.11 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The stock has a market cap of $193.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is currently 92.94%.

PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s brand and growth efforts are getting fresh visibility, including marketing around “modern soda,” dirty-soda products, and broader consumer engagement. These trends could support beverage demand and help the company defend share in a changing soft-drink market.

PepsiCo’s brand and growth efforts are getting fresh visibility, including marketing around “modern soda,” dirty-soda products, and broader consumer engagement. These trends could support beverage demand and help the company defend share in a changing soft-drink market. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains constructive overall: Citigroup kept a Buy rating even after trimming its price target to $170, implying meaningful upside from current levels. That helps reassure investors that the stock still looks attractively valued despite recent weakness.

Analyst support remains constructive overall: Citigroup kept a Buy rating even after trimming its price target to $170, implying meaningful upside from current levels. That helps reassure investors that the stock still looks attractively valued despite recent weakness. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo continues to stand out as a diversified dividend stock, with coverage highlighting its 54-year streak of dividend growth. For income-oriented investors, that long track record can provide support ahead of earnings. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $182.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $166.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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