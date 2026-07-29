BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544,485 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 231,242 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of BorgWarner worth $29,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ethos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $3,256,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $2,157,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,482.60. This trade represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph F. Fadool sold 29,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $1,951,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 405,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,325,436.84. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,115. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised BorgWarner from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded BorgWarner from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BorgWarner to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.57.

View Our Latest Report on BWA

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.13.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.The business's revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

See Also

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