BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,646 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,578,374 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,212,345,000 after purchasing an additional 667,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,782,629 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $517,960,000 after purchasing an additional 155,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,760 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $255,578,000 after purchasing an additional 380,942 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,518,776 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $330,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in BorgWarner by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,446,541 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $290,481,000 after purchasing an additional 402,887 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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BorgWarner Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.24 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWA

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Joseph F. Fadool sold 29,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $1,951,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 405,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,325,436.84. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 203,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,243,490. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,463. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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