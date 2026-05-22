BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 907.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,336 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 199,359 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.10% of BorgWarner worth $9,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeds Investor LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,885 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,937 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company's stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts: Sign Up

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of BWA stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $70.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. BorgWarner's payout ratio is 40.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 12,012 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $628,347.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,229.78. The trade was a 23.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 203,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,243,490. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 96,033 shares of company stock worth $5,792,558 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. New Street Research set a $66.00 price target on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BorgWarner, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BorgWarner wasn't on the list.

While BorgWarner currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here