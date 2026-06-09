BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,802,751 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.84% of BorgWarner worth $81,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get BorgWarner alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 34,932 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,885 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BorgWarner from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $71.14.

View Our Latest Report on BWA

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,236,482.60. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $221,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,663,403.80. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 79,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,463 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BorgWarner, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BorgWarner wasn't on the list.

While BorgWarner currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here