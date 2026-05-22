B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 1,844 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,321 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $53,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $53,000. Kentucky Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3%

GOOGL opened at $387.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.00 and a 52 week high of $408.61. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $336.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Dbs Bank upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up from $427.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $412.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $37,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,908,391. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,481 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,061. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here