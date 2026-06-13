Boston Partners Acquires 211,332 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Boston Partners grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,329,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 211,332 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.21% of T-Mobile US worth $471,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Arete Research boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.48.

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Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $189.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.00 and a 200-day moving average of $199.70. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.02 and a 1 year high of $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $204.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

T-Mobile US News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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