Boston Partners Has $506.05 Million Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,231,357 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,130,188 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.17% of CocaCola worth $506,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $82.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.68. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $84.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,000,505.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,400 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,734. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reiterated its buy view on Coca-Cola, reinforcing Wall Street’s generally favorable stance on KO and supporting the stock’s recent strength.

RBC Capital reiterated its view on Coca-Cola, reinforcing Wall Street’s generally favorable stance on KO and supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted Coca-Cola as a potential beneficiary of the 2026 FIFA World Cup , with expectations that beverage volume and consumer spending could rise during the tournament.

Several reports highlighted Coca-Cola as a potential beneficiary of the , with expectations that beverage volume and consumer spending could rise during the tournament. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary also pointed to strong Q1 results , including an earnings and revenue beat, solid organic growth, and volume gains, which continue to underpin the bullish investment case. Coca-Cola’s Q1 Results Prove It's a Good Buy to Hold and Hold

Market commentary also pointed to , including an earnings and revenue beat, solid organic growth, and volume gains, which continue to underpin the bullish investment case. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains supported by Coca-Cola’s reliable dividend and defensive profile, which continue to attract income-focused buyers.

Investor interest remains supported by Coca-Cola’s and defensive profile, which continue to attract income-focused buyers. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Jennifer K. Mann disclosed a stock sale, but it was conducted under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and tied to equity-award tax withholding, making it less of a concern than discretionary insider selling.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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