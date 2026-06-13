Boston Partners Has $554.88 Million Stock Position in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Boston Partners lowered its position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836,891 shares of the company's stock after selling 439,129 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 2.63% of Corpay worth $554,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company's stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Corpay by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Corpay by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 883 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Corpay by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Corpay by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,771 shares of the company's stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corpay alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 2,694 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.01, for a total value of $961,784.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,652,896.34. This represents a 14.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,597. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPAY shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $361.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corpay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Corpay from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $383.07.

View Our Latest Report on CPAY

Corpay Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $356.52 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.84 and a 12-month high of $367.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business's 50 day moving average is $331.21 and its 200-day moving average is $320.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 38.68%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 26.300-27.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay NYSE: CPAY is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corpay, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corpay wasn't on the list.

While Corpay currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here