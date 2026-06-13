Boston Partners Has $630.88 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. $TXT

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,235,722 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 21,811 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 4.11% of Textron worth $630,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Textron alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Textron by 3,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Textron by 804.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 52.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company's stock.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $92.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.08. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.80 and a fifty-two week high of $101.57.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.15%.The company's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron's payout ratio is 1.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Textron

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,597.99. The trade was a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Kennedy bought 10,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.98 per share, with a total value of $988,594.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 20,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,148.76. This represents a 104.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Textron

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Textron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Textron wasn't on the list.

While Textron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here