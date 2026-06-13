Boston Partners Sells 659,348 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Boston Partners reduced its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,654,615 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 659,348 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.70% of Dell Technologies worth $584,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 147.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of DELL opened at $395.53 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.17 and a 12-month high of $469.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.83. The stock has a market cap of $255.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DELL. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $475.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 40,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.99, for a total transaction of $16,070,563.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 49,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,500,261.31. This represents a 45.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 23,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.99, for a total value of $9,430,781.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,671,164.52. This trade represents a 44.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,990,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,916,160. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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