Boston Partners Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,073,648 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 349,060 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Boston Partners' holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Boston Partners owned 0.44% of Uber Technologies worth $743,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. UBS Group lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here