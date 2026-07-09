Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Acquired by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 11,846.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,349 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 559,625 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for about 0.6% of DSM Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $35,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,275,000 after acquiring an additional 60,860 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58. The business's 50 day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.22. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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