Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 886.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,603 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 519,946 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $55,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Outfitters Financial LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,327 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.08.

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Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $46.83 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.78. The firm has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

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Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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