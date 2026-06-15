Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 274.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,920 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 26,316 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 502.2% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.08.

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Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE BSX opened at $46.83 on Monday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $109.50. The company's 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Boston Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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