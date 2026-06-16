Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by Arax Advisory Partners

Arax Advisory Partners reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,662 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 24,815 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 502.2% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here