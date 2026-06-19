Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,318,177 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 3,645,167 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.90% of Boston Scientific worth $1,269,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,327 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.08.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $45.30 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.22. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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