Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,555 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 163,437 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $2,199,395,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 133.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,057,936 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $631,135,000 after buying an additional 5,751,760 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $280,735,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,439,564 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $709,362,000 after buying an additional 2,693,007 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,035,628 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,052,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,230 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.43. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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