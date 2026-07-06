Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 91.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,066 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 42,717 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,319,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,846,059 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $6,278,422,000 after acquiring an additional 920,495 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,151,575 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,588,953,000 after acquiring an additional 502,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $2,199,395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,960,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,189,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,308 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BSX

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $45.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

See Also

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