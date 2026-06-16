Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by SurgoCap Partners LP

SurgoCap Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,559,210 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 865,737 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises 6.8% of SurgoCap Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SurgoCap Partners LP owned about 0.17% of Boston Scientific worth $244,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,510,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 74,610 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $978,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 11,315 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,489,184 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $141,994,000 after purchasing an additional 644,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Argus raised shares of Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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