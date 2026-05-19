Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Stock Position Increased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 952,950 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 46,538 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $90,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $581,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,269 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 306,169 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $29,193,000 after acquiring an additional 26,021 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 97,155 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 30,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 35,040 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $109.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.83.

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Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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