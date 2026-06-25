Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Stock Position Lifted by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,238 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 30,778 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 502.2% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies kept a Buy rating on Boston Scientific and still sees upside, even after cutting its price target to $67 from $100. Piper Sandler also maintained an Overweight rating, suggesting some analysts remain constructive on the long-term story.

Jefferies kept a rating on Boston Scientific and still sees upside, even after cutting its price target to $67 from $100. Piper Sandler also maintained an rating, suggesting some analysts remain constructive on the long-term story. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage continues to frame BSX as oversold with potential upside, which may help support investor confidence if the company can avoid further setbacks.

Analyst coverage continues to frame BSX as oversold with potential upside, which may help support investor confidence if the company can avoid further setbacks. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market commentary noted Boston Scientific has been trading well below prior levels, with investors reassessing valuation after the sharp move lower.

Recent market commentary noted Boston Scientific has been trading well below prior levels, with investors reassessing valuation after the sharp move lower. Negative Sentiment: Boston Scientific disclosed a nationwide, firm-initiated recall of Orca Single Use Air/Water and Suction Valves after reports that suction buttons could stick during gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The FDA classified the action as a Class II recall , which raises quality-control and regulatory concerns.

Boston Scientific disclosed a nationwide, firm-initiated recall of after reports that suction buttons could stick during gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The FDA classified the action as a , which raises quality-control and regulatory concerns. Negative Sentiment: The recall adds to investor worries that even smaller accessory-device issues can hurt operations, increase oversight costs, and pressure sentiment around the company’s medical-device portfolio.

The recall adds to investor worries that even smaller accessory-device issues can hurt operations, increase oversight costs, and pressure sentiment around the company’s medical-device portfolio. Negative Sentiment: Options activity also turned more cautious, with unusual buying of put options suggesting some traders are positioning for additional downside in BSX .

Options activity also turned more cautious, with unusual buying of put options suggesting some traders are positioning for additional downside in . Negative Sentiment: Commentary from Jim Cramer added to the bearish tone, saying the sector is “too hard to own” right now and expressing surprise at the decline in Boston Scientific shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus raised Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.76.

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Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus purchased 1,770 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $44.34 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.70.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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