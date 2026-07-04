Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 21,475 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,695 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Adobe were worth $21,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TrustBank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Adobe from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $278.40.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $219.72 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.12 and a 12-month high of $386.60. The firm has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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