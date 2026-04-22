Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 55,507 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS - Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,103,732 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 55,507 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.84% of ONE Gas worth $85,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,528 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 895.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 9.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 18.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 219,598 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $16,599,000 after buying an additional 34,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at $5,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company's stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at ONE Gas

In other news, insider Brian F. Brumfield sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,246 shares in the company, valued at $194,144.24. The trade was a 30.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONE Gas Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 10.89%.The firm had revenue of $689.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $990.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded ONE Gas from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company's service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ONE Gas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ONE Gas wasn't on the list.

While ONE Gas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here