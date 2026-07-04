Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 7,029 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,214 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,931 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 114.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,876 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $42,325,000 after purchasing an additional 46,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total value of $408,776.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,776,741.32. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 16,907 shares of company stock worth $2,994,338 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 target price on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $234.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $188.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $155.94 and a one year high of $308.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.43.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is 30.44%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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