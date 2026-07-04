Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 1,326.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,735 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 283,366 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.12% of Veralto worth $26,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veralto by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,720,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,071,035,000 after buying an additional 270,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veralto by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,249,875 shares of the company's stock worth $720,876,000 after purchasing an additional 126,814 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Veralto by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,678,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Veralto by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,595,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $458,493,000 after purchasing an additional 272,036 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,007 shares of the company's stock worth $344,541,000 after purchasing an additional 75,253 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

VLTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Veralto from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veralto

Veralto Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.97. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 17.33%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Veralto's dividend payout ratio is 13.44%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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