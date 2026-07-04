Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 196,810 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 2,318.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,300 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 196,810 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 417,459 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. TSG Advice Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. TSG Advice Partners LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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