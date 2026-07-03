Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 94,750 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,661 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 94,750 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $92,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $127,344,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,597,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,818,911 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $309,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $197,516,000 after acquiring an additional 715,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 258.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 548,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $93,160,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company's stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial set a $256.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $246.06.

Get Our Latest Report on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5%

JAZZ stock opened at $243.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.55 and a 200-day moving average of $194.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $243.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,167.42, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 22.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 1,157 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.55, for a total value of $266,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,724. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 2,741 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total transaction of $662,143.37. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,311,100.19. This represents a 22.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,086. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jazz Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jazz Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here