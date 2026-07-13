Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,323 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 45,445 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,128,219 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $651,514,000 after buying an additional 48,996 shares during the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 11,164 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $245.34 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.79.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,643,704. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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