Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,139 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 494,065 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Comcast were worth $12,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 99,986 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,883 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 42,216 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,607 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Comcast to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Comcast from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Comcast from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.40.

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Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $36.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Comcast's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Comcast's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Key Comcast News

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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