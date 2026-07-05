Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,256 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT opened at $95.25 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $81.97 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.35. The company has a market cap of $165.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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