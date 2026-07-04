Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $10.60 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 92.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,741 shares of the company's stock after selling 416,012 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Teradyne were worth $10,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Teradyne by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,293 shares of the company's stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Teradyne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Key Teradyne News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $369.09 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $487.91. The company's 50-day moving average price is $386.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.48. The firm has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $350.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore set a $370.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $382.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In related news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.03, for a total value of $1,692,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,962,424.10. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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