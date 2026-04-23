Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $33.44 Million Stock Position in CorVel Corp. $CRVL

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,152 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 34,930 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.96% of CorVel worth $33,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 513 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company's stock.

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CorVel Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.05. CorVel Corp. has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.86.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.63 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 30.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $380,700. This represents a 25.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 44.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CorVel from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on CorVel

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation NASDAQ: CRVL is a technology-driven provider of workers' compensation, liability, and specialty risk management solutions. The company develops and deploys software and data analytics tools to streamline claims administration, medical cost containment, prescription drug management, and provider network access. CorVel's integrated platform connects employers, insurers, healthcare providers, and injured workers, aiming to improve outcomes and control costs through process automation and real-time decision support.

The company's product suite includes claims lifecycle management, bill review and negotiation, virtual care and telehealth services, pharmacy benefit management, and independent medical examinations (IMEs).

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