Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $43.75 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,480 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 21,890 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.89% of Landstar System worth $43,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 151,424.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,294,325 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $904,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,171 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,761,526 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $216,242,000 after purchasing an additional 341,808 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,297 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $118,184,000 after purchasing an additional 232,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 746,506 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $91,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 646,691 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $79,258,000 after purchasing an additional 26,905 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Landstar System from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore upped their price target on Landstar System from $125.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Landstar System from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $155.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on LSTR

Landstar System Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $177.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.32 and a 12 month high of $181.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.48 and a 200-day moving average of $146.02.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar's proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

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