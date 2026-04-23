Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $44.32 Million Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,215 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 75,930 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.54% of InterDigital worth $44,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 412,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $142,360,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 368,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $127,202,000 after buying an additional 58,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $124,703,000 after buying an additional 40,335 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $52,157,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 130,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $45,048,000 after buying an additional 31,898 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDCC shares. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings cut InterDigital from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised InterDigital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $416.67.

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InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of IDCC opened at $376.35 on Thursday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.01 and a 12-month high of $412.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.66.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.47. InterDigital had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 48.76%.The firm had revenue of $158.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. The business's revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. Analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.30, for a total value of $469,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 72,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,271.70. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Richard Brezski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.24, for a total value of $704,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,799,104.96. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 24,955 shares of company stock worth $8,624,414 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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