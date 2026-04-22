Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $56.85 Million Stake in Dolby Laboratories $DLB

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885,234 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 202,951 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Dolby Laboratories worth $56,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 352 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4,046.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 622 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 2,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $177,035.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,139.28. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $198,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 83,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,504,038.52. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 37.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLB. Wall Street Zen lowered Dolby Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.75.

View Our Latest Report on Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

DLB opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.80.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 17.97%.The company had revenue of $346.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Dolby Laboratories's payout ratio is 58.06%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

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