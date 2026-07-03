Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $80.29 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,761 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 47,413 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.54% of Nordson worth $80,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Nordson by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company's stock.

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Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $290.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock's 50-day moving average is $287.10 and its 200-day moving average is $276.05. Nordson Corporation has a one year low of $207.08 and a one year high of $307.74.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $740.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.Nordson's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Nordson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $311.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NDSN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total value of $197,487.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $417,867.30. The trade was a 32.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,960. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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