Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $8.89 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,883 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKG. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised Packaging Corporation of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $258.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $256.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PKG

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $237.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $189.03 and a 12 month high of $249.51. The business's 50-day moving average price is $223.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.12.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.04%.Packaging Corporation of America's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Packaging Corporation of America's payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Corporation of America

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 473,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,811,258.80. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

Further Reading

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