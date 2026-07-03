Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $96.33 Million Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,762 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,643 shares during the period. Choice Hotels International comprises approximately 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 2.03% of Choice Hotels International worth $96,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 392 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 6,416.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In related news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,868,920. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $111.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 3.3%

NYSE CHH opened at $112.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $136.45. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $110.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $340.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.48 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 281.98%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.920-7.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International's payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company's core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

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