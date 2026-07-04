Boston Trust Walden Corp Invests $15.32 Million in Acadian Asset Management Inc. $AAMI

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 281,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,325,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.79% of Acadian Asset Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acadian Asset Management by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the company's stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the company's stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company's stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,274 shares of the company's stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 380.2% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acadian Asset Management news, CAO Richard Jonathan Hart sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $6,697,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 73,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,946,605.11. This trade represents a 57.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acadian Asset Management Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Acadian Asset Management stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $85.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.11.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Acadian Asset Management had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 185.73%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadian Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Acadian Asset Management's payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAMI shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Acadian Asset Management from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Acadian Asset Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acadian Asset Management from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Evercore set a $80.00 price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management Company Profile

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm's core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

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