Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Position in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103,888 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 42,401 shares during the quarter. Qualys accounts for about 1.1% of Boston Trust Walden Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 3.08% of Qualys worth $146,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the software maker's stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.7% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,868 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,192 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,732 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Stock Up 5.2%

QLYS stock opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day moving average of $120.37. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $155.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 29.64%.The business had revenue of $175.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Qualys's revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualys has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.170-7.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 6,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $873,399.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,367,296.94. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,964 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $150.00 target price on Qualys in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Qualys from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Qualys from $139.00 to $135.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $140.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QLYS

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

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