Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 12,647 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,552 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Amgen were worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,838,826 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $17,949,296,000 after buying an additional 961,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,591,403 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $10,012,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Amgen by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,097,711 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,560,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302,237 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,192,995 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,414,296,000 after acquiring an additional 282,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,303,294 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,665,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $374.15 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $342.43 and its 200 day moving average is $347.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.77 and a 1 year high of $391.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "positive" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $295.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $351.00 to $340.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $355.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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