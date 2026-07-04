Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 16,045 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 282,950 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $22,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,399 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 8,810 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.1%

EW opened at $94.31 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $94.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.61 and a 200-day moving average of $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $1,040,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,177,507.96. This trade represents a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 619 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $56,576.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 40,411 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,693,565.40. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 58,977 shares of company stock worth $4,921,803 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on EW

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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