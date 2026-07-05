Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 9,170 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,029 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at $155. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $221.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BR stock opened at $143.88 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $147.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.83 and a 52 week high of $271.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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