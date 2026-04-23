Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 10,493 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,429 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 10,493 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $32,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $960,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,316 shares of the construction company's stock worth $179,428,000 after acquiring an additional 363,573 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 151,153 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,670,000 after acquiring an additional 74,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company's stock.

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D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.7%

DHI stock opened at $161.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.17 and a fifty-two week high of $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.44.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. D.R. Horton's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.35%.

D.R. Horton News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting D.R. Horton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 operating positives: management reported robust net sales orders, tighter finished-inventory and reiterated full-year revenue guidance; that underlying demand/market-share message helped push the stock higher after results. Earnings Call Highlights

Q2 operating positives: management reported robust net sales orders, tighter finished-inventory and reiterated full-year revenue guidance; that underlying demand/market-share message helped push the stock higher after results. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared: DHI announced a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share (record May 7 / pay May 14), which supports income-focused holders. Business Wire: Dividend

Dividend declared: DHI announced a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share (record May 7 / pay May 14), which supports income-focused holders. Neutral Sentiment: UBS raised its price target sharply to $206 and issued a Buy, signaling sizable upside from current levels and providing bullish analyst support. Benzinga: UBS raises PT to $206

UBS raised its price target sharply to $206 and issued a Buy, signaling sizable upside from current levels and providing bullish analyst support. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed/tempered analyst moves: Wells Fargo lifted its PT to $170 (Equal Weight) while Barclays and Truist also raised PTs but still left ratings at Equal Weight/Hold—these moves narrow downside for some but don’t create unanimous buy-side momentum. Benzinga: Multiple PT updates

Mixed/tempered analyst moves: Wells Fargo lifted its PT to $170 (Equal Weight) while Barclays and Truist also raised PTs but still left ratings at Equal Weight/Hold—these moves narrow downside for some but don’t create unanimous buy-side momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts generally updated forecasts after Q2: some raised estimates and price targets following the call, reflecting better-than-feared order momentum even as revenue trends were soft. Benzinga: Analysts increase forecasts

Analysts generally updated forecasts after Q2: some raised estimates and price targets following the call, reflecting better-than-feared order momentum even as revenue trends were soft. Negative Sentiment: RBC raised its PT but kept an Underperform rating (PT $123), signaling some strategists still see meaningful downside relative to current shares—this conflicting message can pressure the stock. TickerReport: RBC PT/rating

RBC raised its PT but kept an Underperform rating (PT $123), signaling some strategists still see meaningful downside relative to current shares—this conflicting message can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals headwinds: revenue missed some street estimates and management cited affordability pressures that have forced elevated buyer incentives—these items weigh on margins and the demand outlook. MarketBeat: Earnings summary

Fundamentals headwinds: revenue missed some street estimates and management cited affordability pressures that have forced elevated buyer incentives—these items weigh on margins and the demand outlook. Negative Sentiment: Broader market/headline risk: risk-off in U.S. equities (geopolitical headlines) reduced appetite for cyclical names like homebuilders, contributing to today's pullback. Yahoo Finance: Market News

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. Evercore raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $158.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $167.08.

Get Our Latest Report on DHI

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total transaction of $43,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,081,870.35. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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