Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 20,619 Shares of SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC - Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,790 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 20,619 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.89% of SEI Investments worth $88,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 142.9% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 357 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SEI Investments by 44.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 432 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 353.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company's stock.

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SEI Investments Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.84. SEI Investments Company has a 12-month low of $70.36 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $607.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments Company will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.83.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $326,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 921 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,282.54. This trade represents a 81.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,988,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,164 shares in the company, valued at $17,224,247.04. This trade represents a 28.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,447 shares of company stock valued at $12,318,659. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

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