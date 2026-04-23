Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 214,013 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN - Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,908 shares of the company's stock after selling 214,013 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.96% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $24,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,842.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,653 shares of the company's stock worth $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 562,144 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 156.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 434,077 shares of the company's stock worth $22,325,000 after acquiring an additional 264,659 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 34.0% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,735 shares of the company's stock worth $63,976,000 after acquiring an additional 263,570 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 33.1% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 711,366 shares of the company's stock worth $36,586,000 after acquiring an additional 176,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 75.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 350,000 shares of the company's stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 20,280 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,017,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 116,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,390.24. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DFIN

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $53.00 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $66.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.30. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 4.22%.The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions NYSE: DFIN offers risk and compliance software and managed services designed to help corporations, financial institutions and legal firms meet regulatory and reporting requirements worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, the company delivers a cloud-based platform for regulatory filings, content automation, virtual data rooms and board communications. Its solutions are tailored to support public companies with SEC, FCA and other global filing obligations, as well as banks, asset managers and credit unions seeking to streamline compliance workflows.

Among DFIN's flagship products is ActiveDisclosure, a SaaS application that automates the creation, review and filing of disclosure documents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN - Free Report).

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