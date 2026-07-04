Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 26,069 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 342,745 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 26,069 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $33,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,324 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,030 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $110.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.0%

United Parcel Service stock opened at $110.71 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $122.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $104.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.15%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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